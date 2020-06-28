Wizz Air To Enhance Its Bucharest Hub

MIAMI – This weekend low-cost carrier Wizz Air (W6) launched eight new routes that will start in August of this year.

The new routes will be from Bucharest (ORP) to Cagliari (CAG), Copenhagen (CPH), Bergen (BGO), Hamburg (HAM), Karlsruhe (FKB), Memmingen (FMM), Santorini (JTR), and Mykonos (JMK).

In terms of aircraft, the routes will be operated by A320 and A321. Together with these eight new services, W6 now offers 61 routes to 20 countries from Bucharest.

Since 2007 the airline has carried more than 22 million passengers on its Bucharest routes. Together with the eight new routes announced today W6 will offer over 3 million seats in the airline’s Bucharest network in 2020.

Other Wizz Air bases

On June 18, the Hungarian low-cost carrier announced its 33rd new base: Dortmund (DTM). It will operate three Airbus A320 from the base and will cover from there up to 28 routes across Europe.

Additionally, the airline announced on the same day that it would open a new base in Russia in St. Petersburg in September.

The airline has one Airbus A320 in the city, serving five routes in five countries. St.Petersburg will be the first base in Russia for the airline.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air is a Hungarian low-cost airline with its head office in Budapest. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East.

It has the largest fleet of any Hungarian airline, although it is not the flag carrier, and currently serves 44 countries. As of 2018, the airline has its largest base at Budapest Airport with over 60 destinations. In 2019 the airline transported 39.8m passengers.

The carrier is continuously looking for opportunities to expand its network and provides low-cost air transport. W6 is committed to achieving the lowest cost base in the Central and Eastern European region and airport choice has a crucial impact.

This is why the airline flies to a mix of primary, secondary, and regional airports, providing friendly and fast customer service at low costs, which are reflected in WIZZ fares.