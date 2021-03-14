MIAMI – Low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W) will launch new flights from their Abu Dhabi base to two Kazakhstan destinations in May 2021.

According to Gulf News, The Abu Dhabi-Almaty route will be operated on Monday and Friday, while the Abu Dhabi-Nur Sultan route will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays. Both routes will be operated twice per week.

“The new routes…will encourage increased travel between the UAE and Kazakhstan through ultra-low-fare travel options,” said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We are confident that the new routes will inspire desire to travel and open the doors to new cultural experiences.”

Wizz Air Airbus A320. Wizz Air is the parent company of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Photo: Alberto Cuchini @ac_avphoto

15 Routes after Jan 15 Launch

The addition of these new routes moves the total number of routes offered by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to 15. The airline launched in January 15 with service between Abu Dhabi and Athens. In February, the airline commenced flights to Egypt.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the result of a joint venture partnership between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings, has been steadily expanding its route network since its 2019 founding. It currently operates service to destinations in countries including Israel, Egypt, and Greece with the youngest fleet in the world, operating four brand-new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Featired image: WIZZ AIR HA-LYF AIRBUS A320-232(WL). Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.