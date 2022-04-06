DALLAS – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W) adds new destinations to its Abu Dhabi (AUH) flight schedule, including Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Vienna, Katowice, Catania, and Bari.

On March 27, flights to Bucharest began on Mondays and Sundays. Flights to Vienna began on March 28, with flights departing Monday and Wednesday. Flights to Bari began on March 29, with Tuesday and Saturday departures.

Wizz Air will begin flying to Budapest on Wednesdays and Fridays beginning March 30, with an extra frequency on Friday beginning April 22. In addition, flights to Katowice began on Mondays and Fridays on April 1. Flights to Cluj-Napoca will begin on Thursday, April 7, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will begin flying to Catania on Wednesday, April 30.

Abu Dhabi Airport. Photo: Ralf Roletschek – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27793220

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Network

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s network also provides ultra-low fare travel options to Salalah (Oman), Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint. With its neo aircraft, 5W has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Featured image: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Airbus 321neo A6-WZD. Photo: Wizz Air Press