MIAMI – The COVID-19 pandemic has reared its mighty head once again, this time causing headaches for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W), which was originally supposed to begin scheduled operations on October 1. The airline said it has now had to delay its start until November 15.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ and low-cost Hungarian carrier Wizz Air (W6). The airline received its first Airbus A321neo at Abu Dhabi (AUH) earlier this month, but due to the delays, it has not been in use.

The aircraft, A6-WZB, is the first of over 50 A320 family aircraft expected along the next 10 years. The cause of these delays stems from the global pandemic of course, as travel restrictions set in place prevent the airline from operating normally.

The Wizz Air Abu Dhabi A321neo

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Destinations

Destinations for the new airline include Yerevan, Larnaca, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, and Odessa. According to the airline, customers who booked the delayed flight will be given a full refund if they choose not to receive Wizz Air credit instead.

In a conversation with Wizz Air CEO Joszef Varadi, Airways learned that the airline yearns to future expand into the low-cost market out of AUH, a demographic that Varadi says is incredibly underserved.

With major Emirati airlines like Etihad Airways (EY) and Emirates Airlines (EK) solely focused on the long-haul international routes, 5W will serve completely different markets and not be in direct competition.

It can only go up from here for 5W, and it seems that, despite the pandemic, if things go according to plan, the airline will dominate the low-cost Emirati market.