MIAMI – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W), the new low-cost carrier of the Middle East has launched a new route within the Gulf, connecting Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Manama (BAH) in Bahrain. The airline is a joint venture between state-owned ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings.

The inaugural flight took place on 9 September 2021 which was operated by an Airbus A321-271NX, registration A6-WZA that received a water cannon salute upon landing at BAH.

“The new route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative and low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries,” stated Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air Airbus A321-271neo. Photo: Lorenzo giacobbo/Airways

Flight Details

The new route to Bahrain will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays with a flight time of 1 hour 15 minutes.

Abu Dhabi 07:10 Bahrain 07:25 LT

Bahrain 08:00 Abu Dhabi 10:15 LT

Wizz Air connects the UAE capital to several cities across Eastern Europe such as Budapest (BUD), Bucharest (OTP), Belgrade (BEG), Athens (ATH), Tirana (TIA), and many more. The Bahrain flight will favor multiple connecting options to passengers heading to Europe.

The airline currently consists of a fleet of four Airbus A321neos.

Managing Director of Wizz Abu Dhabi, Kees Van Schaick said, “Today is an important milestone for us at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and we are pleased to mark the occasion alongside our partners – Abu Dhabi Airport Company (ADAC) and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC).”

“The addition of the Abu Dhabi-Manama route provides a low-fare travel option for those wishing to fly the popular Gulf travel route. This new destination is the first route to be added to our flying roster since this week’s update to the travel guidelines regarding vaccinated passengers – it is an exciting moment for us all!”