MIAMI – European LCC Wizz Air (W6) has announced it is establishing a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria (BOJ), with seven destinations serving the airport., Bulgarian news portal Novinite reported on February 12.

The base will consist of one Airbus A320 that will fly from and to BOJ between June 10 and September 12, with services starting around the same time.

The airline’s A320 will operate from Bourgas to Dortmund, Germany (DTM), Eindhoven, the Netherlands (EIN), Kyiv, Ukraine (KBP), Liverpool, UK (LPL), Poznan, Poland (POZ), Tel Aviv (TLV) and Turku, Finland (TKU).

Wizz Air HA-LTD Airbus A321-231. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Wizz Air Present in Bulgaria for 16 Years

The airline’s operations in Bulgaria are not new. “Wizz Air’s history in Bulgaria dates back to 2005 when the first departed from Sofia to Budapest. The airline has carried almost 19 million passengers to and from Bulgaria in the past 16 years. As part of WIZZ’s expansion, the airline continues to increase its operations in Bulgaria and remains market leader,” the portal stated.

During a press conference announcing the new operations, W6 Senior Communications Manager Andreas Rado praised the new base, and expressed his optimism for the airline’s impact on Bulgarian tourism recovery.

Wizz Air HA-LWL Airbus A320-232. Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Comments from Wizz Air

“I am delighted to announce the establishment of a temporary summer base in Bourgas, as we see the demand across Europe to travel to the Beautiful Bulgarian seaside during the summer holiday season,” said Rado. “Today’s announcement underpins our dedication to developing our presence in Bulgaria, and offering more affordable travel opportunities while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols.”

“Our state-of-the-art aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures, will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travelers. Wizz Air operates one of the youngest and economically most efficient fleet of aircraft with one of the lowest environmental footprint in Europe. I’m convinced that Wizz Air will make a positive impact on Bulgaria’s economic development and support the ramp-up of its tourism industry,” concluded Rado.

WIZZ AIR HA-LYF AIRBUS A320-232(WL). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Comments from Fraport Bulgaria

Airport operator Fraport Bulgaria CEO Frank Quante also expressed his hopes of establishing a year-round base at BOJ.

“At Burgas and Varna Airports, Fraport Bulgaria is doing everything in its power to adapt to the current situation, so to ensure maximum protection to its passengers and employees.”

Quante added, “We have opened our door as wide as we can and it makes us very happy to have the leading airline Wizz Air consider Burgas Airport a great opportunity for opening a seasonal base with an offering of 14 connections in total. This is a significant development, and we can only wish to retain as many routes as possible all-year-round in Burgas.”

Featured image: Wizz Air HA-LTE Airbus A321-231. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

