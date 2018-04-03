Wingo Adds New Cali – Cartagena Route

MIAMI — Low-cost carrier Wingo announced the addition of a service from Cali’s Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport (CLO) to Cartagena’s Rafael Núñez International Airport (CTG). The airline will connect the two cities beginning on June 1, 2018, and serve the flight with a Boeing 737-700.

Likewise, the new CLO–CTG route will operate Monday and Friday “to perfectly fit the needs of those seeking a getaway in any of these two beautiful cities without paying much more,” as the South American airline stated through a press release.

On the other side, Catalina Bretón, Wingo’s General Leader, established: “We are committed to Cali and we want to offer its people a new option to reach one of Colombia’s most visited cities.”

Then, Bretón commented that this new route was meant to provide passengers a new getaway for the Summer season.

“People from Cali and Cartagena will be able to enjoy our two weekly flights between the two cities, with the same low fares, punctuality, and good vibe,” she added.

According to the low-cost carrier, it has reached 17 routes and consolidated its rank in the regional air-transport market.

Currently, Wingo, which is an airline brand owned by Copa Holdings, S.A., manages a fleet of four Boeing 737-700 aircraft, with has a seating capacity of 142 passengers in a one cabin configuration.

Furthermore, since its launch back in the first half of 2016, the carrier has been based at El Dorado International Airport (BOG), serving Bogotá, Colombia.

As of today, Wingo flies to 14 destinations, including Oranjestad, Aruba; Havana, Cuba; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Quito, Ecuador; Cancún and Mexico City, Mexico; Panama City, Panama; Caracas, Venezuela; along with Barranquilla, Bogotá, Cali, Cartagena, Medellín and San Andrés, Colombia.