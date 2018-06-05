Widerøe to Launch E190-E2 Flights To Liverpool

LONDON — Scandinavia’s largest regional carrier Widerøe has announced the introduction of the Embraer 190-E2 on its Bergen – Liverpool flights on a twice per week basis

Services will begin on August 17, 2018, and will offer connections onwards to Oslo and Helsinki from Bergen.

“We are naturally delighted to see Scandinavia’s largest regional airline Widerøe choose to operate a new scheduled service between Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Bergen,” said John Irving, CEO for Liverpool Airport.”

Special Offer For Football Fans

Norwegian football supporters are expected to benefit from this route, taking advantage of the new flights to see football matches from Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and United.

Flights are going to be affordable to such supporters with one-way fares starting from £69.

“We are excited to bring travelers in both directions. To present the magnificent fjords of the western region of Norway. Potentially as a stopover to the rough far north with Midnight Sun and Northern Lights,” says Commercial Director of Widerøe Christian Skaug.

The E190-E2 will seat 114 people on this route per flight and will be the first time that this jet has performed commercial operations into a UK regional airport.

With Bergen being Norway’s largest city, it is going to connect the UK regional market even further.