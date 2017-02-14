Airways Magazine

Widerøe Named as Embraer E190-E2 Launch Operator

February 14
14:06 2017
MIAMI — Embraer said on Tuesday that the Norwegian airline Widerøe will be the first to fly its next-generation E190-E2 jet, which is scheduled to enter service in the first half of next year.

The Norwegian carrier — which currently operates an all-Bombardier fleet of 41 Dash-8 turboprops — has a contract with Embraer for up to 15 E2 family jets consisting of three firm orders for the E190-E2 and purchase rights for 12 further E2 family aircraft. The order has a potential list price value of up to $873 million, if all options are exercised.

The airline, owned by an investor group led by Torghatten, will fly the new jetlinerin a 114-seat single class cabin configuration, Embraer said.

“We are very proud we will be the first airline in the world to operate the E190-E2. Knowing the hard-work Embraer is doing in the certification campaign, especially in terms of maturity, we have every confidence in a smooth entry into service. The E190-E2 will be a big leap in Widerøe’s history, and our planning for the first deliveries is now well underway,” Stein Nilsen, Chief Executive Officer of Widerøe, said in a statement.

Embraer launched the E2 program in 2013, with a firm order for the E190-E2 from International Lease Finance Corp, but it had not announced which airline would be the first to fly it.

The Brazilian airframer closed 2016 with 275 firm orders and 287 additional options for the E2 family, which includes the E195-E2 and E175-E2, entering service in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

 

