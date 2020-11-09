MIAMI – Canadian Sunwing Airlines (WG) has taken off for the first time since March in the wake of the pandemic. The operation took place from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) with new safety and health protocols.

On November 6, WG put an end to its over 230 days of grounded aircraft. Despite the airline operating some international flights since the Summer season, it emphasized that the recent flight marks its official return to service. WG will now include the Safe with Sunwing program developed alongside Medcan on its upcoming services.

Regarding these, in November, the carrier will offer flights to different American destinations. To Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, it will fly on Fridays and Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will go to Montego Bay, Jamaica. For Saturdays and Sundays, it scheduled flights to Cancun, Mexico. These operations will be made by WG or a third-party carrier, added the Canadian carrier.

Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Brian.

Safety and Health Program

On November 7, the Chief Medical Officer at Medcan Dr. Peter Nord boarded the inaugural WG flight from Toronto to Cancun. for the occasion, the airline appointed Nord as its Chief Medical Advisor.

The doctor said that the high Canadian standards that WG has implemented are evident through every step of the journey. He added that with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, Canadians can travel with “peace of mind.”

With the advantage of being the only travel provider that owns the airline, WG provides further amenities in its safety and health program. These include transfer buses that travel to/from hotels and over 30 Sunwing-owned-and-operated hotels in the mentioned destinations.

The Sunwing network operates to more than 45 vacation destinations across the US, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. For now, these flight resumptions remain subject to restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Makaristos.

