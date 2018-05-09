WestJet Unveils New Livery for 787-9 Dreamliners (+Photos)

LONDON — WestJet has unveiled its new livery and products for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners which will be delivered starting in 2019. Currently, the airline has ten of the aircraft on order.

Now this is quite a nice looking livery! WestJet has unveiled what their new livery for their 787-9 Dreamliner will look like. Called “The Spirit of Canada”, the aircraft will be delivered by 2019! #AvGeel pic.twitter.com/uLN7f8GHU1 — James Field (@AvGeekJames) May 9, 2018

“The introduction of Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art aircraft, is the dawn of a new era for WestJet and the next step in our transformation to a global network airline,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President, and CEO.

READ MORE: WestJet CEO Retires After Eight Years in Charge

“The updated livery is modern and dynamic while the interior is world-class, distinctly Canadian and uniquely WestJet. Both reflect WestJet’s transition from a regional airline in 1996 to a new era of connecting Canada with the world and bringing the world to Canada,” Sims continued.

The aircraft features a three-class cabin including Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy. Business Class will feature a touchscreen service and on-demand dining where the traveler can choose how they wish to fly.

Also, the seats will feature lay-flat mattresses, bedding and turn-down service which will offer passengers no disruption by flight attendants if they so wish. Premium Economy offers comfort enhancements with a premium menu, self-serve social area as well as more legroom to move and relax. Finally, Economy will offer oversized, self-dimming windows as well as the standard in-flight entertainment and connectivity with in-seat device charging.

The new livery and logo were overseen by Ove Brand Design with Boeing and Teague implementing the design on the aircraft. The font was changed to Bliss, which aims to give WestJet’s wordmark “a more uniform and current style while retaining the Leaf symbol in a more contemporary and bold look”. The livery will appear across WestJet’s entire fleet as new jets are delivered over the course of this year with their 737MAX8 aircraft to be the first aircraft with the livery appearing next month.

Over the course of the summer, the growing fleet that WestJet is receiving will operate an average of 777 daily flights across 90 destinations across Canada and the World. Their newest upcoming flight launch will be with daily flights between Halifax and Paris Charles De Gaulle starting at the end of this month. The Spirit of Canada name will also be featured on one side of the aircraft in English and one side French to highlight the heritage that there is in Canada.

(Artist Renderings of the Product – By WestJet)

Business Class

Business Class on the product based on the renderings looks to be offering seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, although it has not been said how many seats altogether will be on the product. As mentioned earlier, it will offer lay-flat seats, a console for storage, touch-screen seat adjustment controls, in-seat power as well as an 18-inch touch screen entertainment system.

Premium Economy

Premium Economy offers a 38-inch seat pitch, with in-seat power for USB charging and will offer fliers with a 13-inch touch screen entertainment system on the back of each seat. Seat configuration expected to be 2-3-2.

Economy

Economy will offer up to 35 inches in seat pitch followed by a 12-inch touch screen entertainment, only an inch smaller for the IFE screen and three inches less for seat pitch collectively. It looks as if Economy will be offered in a 3-3-3 configuration also.

Fuselage

The fuselage features a new wordmark presented in a new stylized font known as Bliss and will feature the airline logo as well as “The Spirit of Canada” hosted in both English and French on each side of the fuselage. The tail will also feature a new contemporary look at the Maple Leaf.