WestJet Unveils Boeing 787-9 Schedule For Winter Season

MIAMI — Showing no signs of slowing down and capitalizing on an ever-increasing competitive air travel market, Canada’s second-largest airline, WestJet, revealed that there will soon be more reason for Canadians to go big and not go home this winter when it comes to experiencing world-class service aboard one of their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The carrier announced its new Boeing 787-9 winter schedule on Tuesday, including a new route between Calgary and Maui, and upgrading its existing service between Toronto and London-Gatwick to new state-of-the-art Dreamliners from its currently operated 767 jets.

WestJet’s first brand new widebody, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner C-GUDH, fleet number 901 (c/n 64974 / 792 is seen arriving at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport on January 18th • Photo: Andrew Cline

“The Dreamliner was built for trans-oceanic routes with technology that reduces jetlag and leaves travelers feeling more refreshed upon arrival. With our custom cabins and award-winning service, guests are going to love the journey as much as the destination,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances.

Escaping the bitter winter months for a sunny sojourn is not a rarity amongst locals at the airline’s hub of choice at the Calgary International Airport.

“Our guests love traveling to Hawaii, and now their trip to Maui will be even more memorable with WestJet’s Dreamliner service to the island,” said Bob Sartor, President, and CEO for The Calgary Airport Authority.

Adding a Dreamliner jet into the Toronto-Gatwick mix gives Eastern Canadians the opportunity to experience a new business and premium service between two large financial and tourism centers, with Calgary also seeing an extra day added to its weekly Gatwick schedule via the 787-9 jet.

Rounding out a whirlwind of activity recently in the Canadian aviation sector with acquisition talks made public between Onex and WestJet, as well as Air Canada and Air Transat – WestJet managed to pull out all the stops and show off its completed 125,000-square-foot Dreamliner hangar plus successfully launch non-stop service from Calgary to London, Dublin, and Paris.

Enthusiastic about the new Paris flight and code-share with Air France, Rob Palmer, CFO and VP of Finance for the Calgary International Airport, told Travel Week that “from downtown Calgary to Champs-Elysees in about nine hours, we’re excited for this new non-stop flight to France.”

The carrier spared no expense when it came to the design, thoughtfulness and passenger comfort of the Dreamliners including environmentally-conscious fun takeout boxes replacing plastic containers for meals in the economy section to an all-vegan and cruelty-free amenity kit designed by Canadian fashion house Matt and Nat in business class.

Paying close attention to detail in the realm of gastronomic pleasure – the airline’s dining philosophy even includes a well thought out menu with a carefully curated selection embracing everything Canadian, from diversity in cultural cuisine to sourcing locally-made products.

The airline also recently expanded the list of destinations it serves to 67, with the addition of non-stop Atlanta, Portland, and Austin routes from Calgary and remains the airline with the most destinations, seats, and departures out of YYC.

WestJet’s upgraded Toronto-London daily service begins October 23, Calgary to Maui service begins October 31, and four-times-weekly service between Calgary and London starts October 27.