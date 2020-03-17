Westjet To Suspend All International Operations

MIAMI – Westjet (WS) has announced that it will be suspending all international operations, including flights to and from the United States, by 11:59PM on March 22, following the announcement from the Prime Minister declaring Canadian borders closed.

The announcement follows the recent doubling in COVID-19 cases in the country, resulting in Canada’s borders closing to all except Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents, and US citizens, diplomats, airline crew members, and their immediate families.

Flight changes

For any changes relating to flights after March 22, WS customers should contact the airline ASAP to make any changes. Regardless, Westjet will be in touch with its custommers to move their flights to an earlier date.

The airline did assure that domestic flight are scheduled to continue as normal.