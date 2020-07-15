WestJet To Phase Out Boeing 767 Fleet

MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS), announced yesterday in an Instagram comment that it will not return its fleet of four Boeing 767-300ERW aircraft to the skies.

The fleet delivered to WS from Qantas (QF) in 2015 and 2016, end service at an average age of 28.1 years.

The airline’s introduction of the Boeing 767 helped WS enter into the trans-Atlantic market before it ordered 10 brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with an option for 10 additional units.

WestJet Boeing 767-300ERW [C-FOGT]. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

The WestJet 767-300

Each of the four Boeing 767-300 in WS’s fleet had a capacity of 262, spread out as 24 in Premium Economy, and 238 in Economy. This reconfigured the configuration from Qantas’ 254 seat layout, which had 30 Business Class seats and 224 in Economy.

List of WestJet’s Boeing 767-300 Fleet:

C-FOGJ (ex VH-OGJ) | Delivered Oct. 2015

C-GOGN (ex VH-OGN) | Delivered Dec. 2015

C-FWAD (ex VH-OGL) | Delivered Jan. 2016

C-FOGT (ex VH-OGI) | Delivered Apr. 2016

The Boeing 767-300 were equipped with 2x General Electric CF6-80C2B6 engines, a wingspan of 167ft, and a range of 5,903mi (9,500km). Each 767 was also retrofitted with winglets to improve fuel efficiency, also increasing the aircraft’s range.

However, on paper the Boeing 767 doesn’t economically compete with its sister 787. Each of WestJet’s flagships can seat 320 guests across Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes (C16W28Y276). The 787-9 has a range just shy of 8800mi (14,140km) and features ultimate passenger comfort in all three of its classes.

WestJet Boeing 767-300 Rendering. | Photo: © WestJet

WestJet’s Fleet Moving Forward

A lot of Canadian aviation enthusiasts were skeptical about the WS Boeing 767 fleet resuming service after the COVID-19 pandemic; however, recently, Routes Online published an update saying the fleet would be back in the air in September.

Alas, yesterday, WS confirmed the news publicly that this was not going to be the case.

WestJet Boeing 767-300ERW [C-FOGT]. | Photo: © Alvin Man (IG: @onemoreweektogo)

Remaining Fleet

The remaining mainline fleet will likely consist of 13 Boeing 737-600, 52 Boeing 737-700, 39 Boeing 737-800, 6 Boeing 787-9 (with four left on delivery).

Additionally, WS has, once re-certified, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 27, and 25 Boeing 737 MAX 7, both still on order.

Regional carrier Encore (WR9 has 47 Dash 8-400 and WS’s Western Canada Commuter airline Link (FJ) has 3 Saab 340 aircraft.

Apart from the retirements, WS just announced additional routes for the month of August which shines a light on the airline. The hope for Pilots, travelers and enthusiasts alike is that the entire fleet gets re-introduced sooner than expected.