Airways Magazine

WestJet To Phase Out Boeing 767 Fleet

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Jazeera Airways Flies to 20 New Destinations in August LONDON –  Jazeera Airways (J9) announces its schedule for the six-month period starting August 1, 2020, revealing flights to 20 new destinations, The high-demand destinations include Dubai, Riyadh, Beirut, Istanbul...
  • WestJet To Phase Out Boeing 767 Fleet MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS), announced yesterday in an Instagram comment that it will not return its fleet of four Boeing 767-300ERW aircraft to the skies. The fleet delivered...
  

WestJet To Phase Out Boeing 767 Fleet

WestJet To Phase Out Boeing 767 Fleet
July 15
13:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS), announced yesterday in an Instagram comment that it will not return its fleet of four Boeing 767-300ERW aircraft to the skies.

The fleet delivered to WS from Qantas (QF) in 2015 and 2016, end service at an average age of 28.1 years.

The airline’s introduction of the Boeing 767 helped WS enter into the trans-Atlantic market before it ordered 10 brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with an option for 10 additional units.

WestJet Boeing 767-300ERW [C-FOGT]. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

The WestJet 767-300

Each of the four Boeing 767-300 in WS’s fleet had a capacity of 262, spread out as 24 in Premium Economy, and 238 in Economy. This reconfigured the configuration from Qantas’ 254 seat layout, which had 30 Business Class seats and 224 in Economy.

List of WestJet’s Boeing 767-300 Fleet:

  • C-FOGJ (ex VH-OGJ) | Delivered Oct. 2015
  • C-GOGN (ex VH-OGN) | Delivered Dec. 2015
  • C-FWAD (ex VH-OGL) | Delivered Jan. 2016
  • C-FOGT (ex VH-OGI) | Delivered Apr. 2016

The Boeing 767-300 were equipped with 2x General Electric CF6-80C2B6 engines, a wingspan of 167ft, and a range of 5,903mi (9,500km). Each 767 was also retrofitted with winglets to improve fuel efficiency, also increasing the aircraft’s range.

However, on paper the Boeing 767 doesn’t economically compete with its sister 787. Each of WestJet’s flagships can seat 320 guests across Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes (C16W28Y276). The 787-9 has a range just shy of 8800mi (14,140km) and features ultimate passenger comfort in all three of its classes.

WestJet Boeing 767-300 Rendering. | Photo: © WestJet

WestJet’s Fleet Moving Forward

A lot of Canadian aviation enthusiasts were skeptical about the WS Boeing 767 fleet resuming service after the COVID-19 pandemic; however, recently, Routes Online published an update saying the fleet would be back in the air in September.

Alas, yesterday, WS confirmed the news publicly that this was not going to be the case.

WestJet Boeing 767-300ERW [C-FOGT]. | Photo: © Alvin Man (IG: @onemoreweektogo)

Remaining Fleet

The remaining mainline fleet will likely consist of 13 Boeing 737-600, 52 Boeing 737-700, 39 Boeing 737-800, 6 Boeing 787-9 (with four left on delivery).

Additionally, WS has, once re-certified, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 27, and 25 Boeing 737 MAX 7, both still on order.

Regional carrier Encore (WR9 has 47 Dash 8-400 and WS’s Western Canada Commuter airline Link (FJ) has 3 Saab 340 aircraft.

Apart from the retirements, WS just announced additional routes for the month of August which shines a light on the airline. The hope for Pilots, travelers and enthusiasts alike is that the entire fleet gets re-introduced sooner than expected.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
767-300Boeing 767COVID-19RetirementWestjet
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Aaron Davis

Aaron Davis

Student of Business and Aviation Management at The University of Western Ontario. Long-time photo journalist and blogger in charge of Threshold.Productions and tprfilms. Airways writer since June 2020.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0