WestJet to Launch Service to Denver from Calgary

MIAMI — Calgary based WestJet has announced that it will begin serving Denver, Colorado beginning March 8th, 2018. The flight route will be operated once daily with the Boeing 737-700.

“Calgarians have enjoyed WestJet’s low fares and great guest experience since our inception and we are proud to bring our trusted brand to the Mile-High City, Denver,” said Ed Sims, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Commercial. “With its sophisticated business economy and stunning mountain scenery, Denver is a natural for the WestJet network. Connecting through Calgary will also allow Denver’s business and leisure travellers year round access to the broader Canadian WestJet network.”

“WestJet is an airline we have long courted, and we are pleased the carrier has chosen Denver as its newest transborder destination,” said Kim Day, Denver International Airport, CEO. “Not only are Denver and Calgary similar cities in terms of size and geography, but Denver International Airport and WestJet share similar values in terms of a strong commitment to customer service and a focus on innovation.”

WestJet is the latest in a string of international additions at DIA. Soon, the airport will receive service from Copa Airlines, Edelweiss Air, and Norwegian Air. In addition to these new airlines, United Airlines will launch flights to London Heathrow in 2018.

“This announcement of non-stop service to Denver, Calgary’s sister city, is a welcome addition to the 56 destinations that WestJet currently serves out of YYC,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO for The Calgary Airport Authority. “With several new destinations added and increases in frequencies this year, we know that WestJet is committed to growing their extensive route network out of YYC, benefiting Albertans looking to access top destinations around the world.”

For Westjet, Denver is the latest in a series of major route announcements as the airline attempts to grow its market share in Canada. As part of this, WestJet will soon launch a new ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) subsidiary in early 2018, starting service sometime in the summer.

The new airline, led by the Executive Vice-President — Bob Cummings, has already begun the process to acquire necessary regulatory requirements. The new airline has also applied for air its operator’s certificate.