MIAMI – WestJet (WS) re-starts eight existing routes and inaugurates new flights starting from July connecting to/from British Columbia.

The routes cover destinations to and from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario while ten new city pairs are to be inaugurated on July 5.

The Canadian carrier is gradually restoring its pre-covid network and be ready to meet the demand once the current situation returns to normal and free travel resumes.

Other Routes

Other new services, available from June, are the flights between Abbotsford (YXX) and Prince George (YXS) while the “WestJet Link” between YVR and Cranbrook is restored.

Coming July, WS schedule will offer non-stop flights from YVR to 18 destinations, from Victoria (YYJ) to eight, from Kelowna (YLW) to seven, from Comox (YQQ) to four, and from Nanaimo (YCD) to three while non-stop connections will be available for Kamloops (YKA), Penticton (YYF), and YXS.

John Weatherall, WS CCO, commented the new flight program by saying: “WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery.”