WestJet to Expand Schedule in August

MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) has released its updated August schedule which includes over 200 daily flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe.

This includes 39 domestic airports and represents the airlines commitment to maintaining connectivity across the country.

WestJet says it is able to expand the schedule thanks to their effective “Safety Above All” hygiene program. The airline also says it will continue to provide flexibility in booking, flight change and cancellation policies for guests.

WestJet Boeing 737-800 [C-GWSZ] “Disney Magic”. | Photo: © Alvin Man (IG: @onemoreweektogo)

Comments from westJet CEO

“With the many safeguards and procedures in place, we are certain Canadians can safely resume travel to destinations across our network,” said Arved Von Zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer.

“We continue to adapt our schedule to meet the needs of our guests and through our continued investments, economies can begin to recover with the support of domestic tourism driven by air travel.”

WestJet Boeing 767-300ER [C-FOGT]. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

Taking a Big Step Forward

Between July 15 and September 4, 2020, WS will increase domestic frequencies and offer operations to 48 destinations including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean and one in Mexico. (See below for full list.)

The airline will reintroduce their flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service from Calgary (YYC) to London Gatwick (LGW) and Paris (CDG) on August 20, 2020.

WestJet will serve five American destinations: Atlanta (ATL), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York LaGuardia (LGA), and Orlando (MCO). The airline will also offer service to Cancún, Mexico, and once-weekly to Montego Bay Jamacia.

The August schedule reflects a 10% increase in flights from July but a decrease of 75% when compared to last August. Arved Von Zur Muehlen continued, “Despite these headwinds, we are committed to ensuring air travel remains affordable and accessible to Canadians from coast-to-coast during this difficult time.

“While an increase in flying is a positive sign, we are prudently monitoring our guests loads to ensure we are managing our airline and the health of our guests and crew responsibly.”

WestJet Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner [C-GUDH]. Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

The Extensive Destination List

The following domestic, transborder and international routes will be operated between July 16 to Sept. 4.

Alberta & Northwest Territories

Calgary (YYC) – Abbotsford (YXX) | 2x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Comox (YQQ) | 1x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Cranbrook (YXC) | 4x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Fort St. John (YXJ) | 2x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Kamloops (YKA) | 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Kelowna (YLW) | 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Nanaimo (YCD) | 1x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Penticton (YYF) | 1x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Vancouver (YVR) | 7x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Victoria (YYJ) | 2x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Fort McMurray (YMM) | 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Grande Prairie (YQU) | 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Lethbridge (YQL) | 3x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Lloydminster (YLL) | 2x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Medicine Hat (YXH) | 2x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Yellowknife (YZF) | 4x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Brandon (YBR) | 3x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Regina (YQR) | 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Saskatoon (YXE)| 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 3x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Hamilton (YHM) | 4x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) | 4x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Daily

Calgary (YYC) – Los Angeles (LAX) | 3x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Las Vegas (LAS) | 2x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – Atlanta (ATL) | 4x Weekly

Calgary (YYC) – London Gatwick (LGW) | 3x Weekly*

Calgary (YYC) – Paris (CDG) | 2x Weekly*

Edmonton (YEG) – Comox (YQQ) | 2x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Kelowna (YLW) | 6x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Vancouver (YVR) | 3x Daily

Edmonton (YEG) – Victoria (YYJ) | 1x Daily

Edmonton (YEG) – Calgary (YYC) | 6x Daily

Edmonton (YEG) – Fort McMurray (YMM) | 6x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Grande Prairie (YQU) | 6x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Regina (YQR) | 5x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Saskatoon (YXE) | 6x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 6x Weekly

Edmonton (YEG) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Daily

Fort McMurray (YMM) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily

Fort McMurray (YMM) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly

Grande Prairie (YQU) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily

Grande Prairie (YQU) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly

Lethbridge (YQL) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Weekly

Lloydminster (YLL) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Weekly

Medicine Hat (YXH) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Weekly

Yellowknife (YZF) – Calgary (YYC) |4x Weekly

Photo: WestJet

British Columbia & Yukon

Abbotsford (YXX) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Daily

Comox (YQQ) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily

Cranbrook (YXC) – Calgary (YYC) |4x Weekly

Fort St. John (YXJ) – Calgary | 2x Daily

Fort St. John (YXJ) – Vancouver (YVR) | 4x Weekly

Kamloops (YKA) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily

Kelowna (YLW) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily

Kelowna (YLW) – Vancouver (YVR) | 1x Daily

Kelowna (YLW) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly

Nanaimo (YCD) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily

Penticiton (YYF) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily

Prince George (YXS) – Vancouver (YVR) | 3x Daily

Terrace (YXT) – Vancouver (YVR) | 1x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Kelowna (YLW) | 1x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Prince George (YXS) | 3x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Terrace (YXS) | 1x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Victoria (YYJ) | 2x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Calgary (YYC) | 7x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Edmonton (YEG) | 3x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 6x Weekly

Vancouver (YVR) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Daily

Vancouver (YVR) – Los Angeles (LAX) | 3x Weekly

Victoria (YYJ) – Vancouver (YVR) |2x Daily

Victoria (YYJ) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Daily

Victoria (YYJ) – Edmonton (YEG) | 1x Daily

Photo; WestJet

Ontario

Hamilton (YHM) – Calgary (YYC) | 4x Weekly

Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) – Calgary (YYC) | 4x Weekly

London (YXU) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Calgary (YYC) |6x Weekly

Ottawa (YOW) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Daily

Ottawa (YOW) – Halifax (YHZ) | 2x Weekly

Thunder Bay (YQT) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 2x Weekly

Thunder Bay (YQT) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Vancouver (YVR) | 4x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Calgary (YYC) | 6x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Edmonton (YEG) | 3x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Regina (YQR) | 3x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Saskatoon (YXE) | 3x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 3x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – London (YXU) | 6x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Ottawa (YOW) | 4x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Thunder Bay (YQT) | 4x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Montreal (YUL) | 4x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Quebec City (YQB) | 4x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Charlottetown (YYG) | 6x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Deer Lake (YDF) | 4x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Fredericton (YFC) | 5x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Halifax (YHZ) | 3x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – Moncton (YQM) | 5x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – St. John’s (YYT) | 1x Daily

Toronto (YYZ) – New York LaGuardia (LGA) | 5x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando (MCO) | 1x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Cancún (CUN) | 1x Weekly

Toronto (YYZ) – Montego Bay (MBJ) | 1x Weekly

Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Brandon (YBR) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Weekly

Regina (YQR)- Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily

Regina (YQR) – Edmonton (YEG) | 5x Weekly

Regina (YQR) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Weekly

Saskatoon (YXE) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily

Saskatoon (YXE) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly

Saskatoon (YXE) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 2x Weekly

Saskatoon (YXE) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Vancouver (YVR) | 6x Weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily

Winnipeg (YWG) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Saskatoon (YXE) | 2x Weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Thunder Bay (YQT) | 2x Weekly

Winnipeg (YWG) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Daily

WestJet Boeing 767-300ER [C-FOGT]. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

Quebec

Montreal (YUL) – Calgary (YYC) | 6x Weekly

Montreal (YUL) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Daily

Quebec City (YQB) – Toronto (YYZ) |4x Weekly

Atlantic Canada

Charlottetown (YYG) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Weekly

Deer Lake (YDF) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Weekly

Fredericton (YFC) – Toronto (YYZ) | 5x Weekly

Halifax (YHZ) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily

Halifax (YHZ) – Ottawa (YOW) | 2x Weekly

Halifax (YHZ) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Daily

Halifax (YHZ) – Sydney (YQY) |2x Weekly

Moncton (YQM) – Toronto (YYZ) | 5x Weekly

St. John’s (YYT) – Toronto (YYZ) | 1x Daily

St. John’s (YYT) – Halifax (YHZ) |1x Daily

Sydney (YQY) – Halifax (YHZ) | 2x Weekly

*Effective August 20, 2020

WestJet Boeing 737-700 [C-FGWJ]. | Photo: © Kaden Chang (IG: @kmacps91)

The Recovery Continues

As restrictions surrounding COVID-19 are slowly lifted, WestJet will start adding more routes and more frequency as demand picks up.

According to Routes Online, WestJet will also re-introduce their Boeing 767-300 aircraft from Toronto to Calgary and Toronto to Montego Bay in September.

The recovery process will be slow, but it is good news that WestJet is continuing to add routes since this is evident of marginal success through July.