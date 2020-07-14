WestJet to Expand Schedule in August
MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) has released its updated August schedule which includes over 200 daily flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe.
This includes 39 domestic airports and represents the airlines commitment to maintaining connectivity across the country.
WestJet says it is able to expand the schedule thanks to their effective “Safety Above All” hygiene program. The airline also says it will continue to provide flexibility in booking, flight change and cancellation policies for guests.
Comments from westJet CEO
“With the many safeguards and procedures in place, we are certain Canadians can safely resume travel to destinations across our network,” said Arved Von Zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer.
“We continue to adapt our schedule to meet the needs of our guests and through our continued investments, economies can begin to recover with the support of domestic tourism driven by air travel.”
Taking a Big Step Forward
Between July 15 and September 4, 2020, WS will increase domestic frequencies and offer operations to 48 destinations including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean and one in Mexico. (See below for full list.)
The airline will reintroduce their flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service from Calgary (YYC) to London Gatwick (LGW) and Paris (CDG) on August 20, 2020.
WestJet will serve five American destinations: Atlanta (ATL), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York LaGuardia (LGA), and Orlando (MCO). The airline will also offer service to Cancún, Mexico, and once-weekly to Montego Bay Jamacia.
The August schedule reflects a 10% increase in flights from July but a decrease of 75% when compared to last August. Arved Von Zur Muehlen continued, “Despite these headwinds, we are committed to ensuring air travel remains affordable and accessible to Canadians from coast-to-coast during this difficult time.
“While an increase in flying is a positive sign, we are prudently monitoring our guests loads to ensure we are managing our airline and the health of our guests and crew responsibly.”
The Extensive Destination List
The following domestic, transborder and international routes will be operated between July 16 to Sept. 4.
Alberta & Northwest Territories
- Calgary (YYC) – Abbotsford (YXX) | 2x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Comox (YQQ) | 1x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Cranbrook (YXC) | 4x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Fort St. John (YXJ) | 2x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Kamloops (YKA) | 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Kelowna (YLW) | 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Nanaimo (YCD) | 1x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Penticton (YYF) | 1x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Vancouver (YVR) | 7x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Victoria (YYJ) | 2x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Fort McMurray (YMM) | 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Grande Prairie (YQU) | 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Lethbridge (YQL) | 3x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Lloydminster (YLL) | 2x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Medicine Hat (YXH) | 2x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Yellowknife (YZF) | 4x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Brandon (YBR) | 3x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Regina (YQR) | 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Saskatoon (YXE)| 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 3x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Hamilton (YHM) | 4x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) | 4x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Daily
- Calgary (YYC) – Los Angeles (LAX) | 3x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Las Vegas (LAS) | 2x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – Atlanta (ATL) | 4x Weekly
- Calgary (YYC) – London Gatwick (LGW) | 3x Weekly*
- Calgary (YYC) – Paris (CDG) | 2x Weekly*
- Edmonton (YEG) – Comox (YQQ) | 2x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Kelowna (YLW) | 6x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Vancouver (YVR) | 3x Daily
- Edmonton (YEG) – Victoria (YYJ) | 1x Daily
- Edmonton (YEG) – Calgary (YYC) | 6x Daily
- Edmonton (YEG) – Fort McMurray (YMM) | 6x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Grande Prairie (YQU) | 6x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Regina (YQR) | 5x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Saskatoon (YXE) | 6x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 6x Weekly
- Edmonton (YEG) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Daily
- Fort McMurray (YMM) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily
- Fort McMurray (YMM) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly
- Grande Prairie (YQU) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily
- Grande Prairie (YQU) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly
- Lethbridge (YQL) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Weekly
- Lloydminster (YLL) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Weekly
- Medicine Hat (YXH) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Weekly
- Yellowknife (YZF) – Calgary (YYC) |4x Weekly
British Columbia & Yukon
- Abbotsford (YXX) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Daily
- Comox (YQQ) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily
- Cranbrook (YXC) – Calgary (YYC) |4x Weekly
- Fort St. John (YXJ) – Calgary | 2x Daily
- Fort St. John (YXJ) – Vancouver (YVR) | 4x Weekly
- Kamloops (YKA) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily
- Kelowna (YLW) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily
- Kelowna (YLW) – Vancouver (YVR) | 1x Daily
- Kelowna (YLW) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly
- Nanaimo (YCD) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily
- Penticiton (YYF) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily
- Prince George (YXS) – Vancouver (YVR) | 3x Daily
- Terrace (YXT) – Vancouver (YVR) | 1x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Kelowna (YLW) | 1x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Prince George (YXS) | 3x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Terrace (YXS) | 1x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Victoria (YYJ) | 2x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Calgary (YYC) | 7x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Edmonton (YEG) | 3x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 6x Weekly
- Vancouver (YVR) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Daily
- Vancouver (YVR) – Los Angeles (LAX) | 3x Weekly
- Victoria (YYJ) – Vancouver (YVR) |2x Daily
- Victoria (YYJ) – Calgary (YYC) | 2x Daily
- Victoria (YYJ) – Edmonton (YEG) | 1x Daily
Ontario
- Hamilton (YHM) – Calgary (YYC) | 4x Weekly
- Kitchener/Waterloo (YKF) – Calgary (YYC) | 4x Weekly
- London (YXU) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Weekly
- Ottawa (YOW) – Calgary (YYC) |6x Weekly
- Ottawa (YOW) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Daily
- Ottawa (YOW) – Halifax (YHZ) | 2x Weekly
- Thunder Bay (YQT) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 2x Weekly
- Thunder Bay (YQT) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Vancouver (YVR) | 4x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – Calgary (YYC) | 6x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – Edmonton (YEG) | 3x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – Regina (YQR) | 3x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Saskatoon (YXE) | 3x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 3x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – London (YXU) | 6x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Ottawa (YOW) | 4x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – Thunder Bay (YQT) | 4x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Montreal (YUL) | 4x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – Quebec City (YQB) | 4x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Charlottetown (YYG) | 6x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Deer Lake (YDF) | 4x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Fredericton (YFC) | 5x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Halifax (YHZ) | 3x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – Moncton (YQM) | 5x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – St. John’s (YYT) | 1x Daily
- Toronto (YYZ) – New York LaGuardia (LGA) | 5x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando (MCO) | 1x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Cancún (CUN) | 1x Weekly
- Toronto (YYZ) – Montego Bay (MBJ) | 1x Weekly
Saskatchewan and Manitoba
- Brandon (YBR) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Weekly
- Regina (YQR)- Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily
- Regina (YQR) – Edmonton (YEG) | 5x Weekly
- Regina (YQR) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Weekly
- Saskatoon (YXE) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily
- Saskatoon (YXE) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly
- Saskatoon (YXE) – Winnipeg (YWG) | 2x Weekly
- Saskatoon (YXE) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Weekly
- Winnipeg (YWG) – Vancouver (YVR) | 6x Weekly
- Winnipeg (YWG) – Calgary (YYC) | 3x Daily
- Winnipeg (YWG) – Edmonton (YEG) | 6x Weekly
- Winnipeg (YWG) – Saskatoon (YXE) | 2x Weekly
- Winnipeg (YWG) – Thunder Bay (YQT) | 2x Weekly
- Winnipeg (YWG) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Daily
Quebec
- Montreal (YUL) – Calgary (YYC) | 6x Weekly
- Montreal (YUL) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Daily
- Quebec City (YQB) – Toronto (YYZ) |4x Weekly
Atlantic Canada
- Charlottetown (YYG) – Toronto (YYZ) | 6x Weekly
- Deer Lake (YDF) – Toronto (YYZ) | 4x Weekly
- Fredericton (YFC) – Toronto (YYZ) | 5x Weekly
- Halifax (YHZ) – Calgary (YYC) | 1x Daily
- Halifax (YHZ) – Ottawa (YOW) | 2x Weekly
- Halifax (YHZ) – Toronto (YYZ) | 3x Daily
- Halifax (YHZ) – Sydney (YQY) |2x Weekly
- Moncton (YQM) – Toronto (YYZ) | 5x Weekly
- St. John’s (YYT) – Toronto (YYZ) | 1x Daily
- St. John’s (YYT) – Halifax (YHZ) |1x Daily
- Sydney (YQY) – Halifax (YHZ) | 2x Weekly
*Effective August 20, 2020
The Recovery Continues
As restrictions surrounding COVID-19 are slowly lifted, WestJet will start adding more routes and more frequency as demand picks up.
According to Routes Online, WestJet will also re-introduce their Boeing 767-300 aircraft from Toronto to Calgary and Toronto to Montego Bay in September.
The recovery process will be slow, but it is good news that WestJet is continuing to add routes since this is evident of marginal success through July.