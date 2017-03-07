WestJet Revises Boeing 737 MAX order to include -9s

MIAMI — WestJet has reviewed its Boeing 737 MAX order to now include the 737 MAX 9, the largest member —to date— of the 737 MAX family aircraft.

The original order, placed in August 2013 for 65 aircraft, included forty 737 MAX 8s and twenty five 737 MAX 7s, with deliveries starting this year.

A review of the carrier’s 2016 earnings report shows that the order now includes thirty 737 MAX 8s and ten 737 MAX 9s. The 737 MAX 7 order remains unchanged.

Westjet plans to take delivery of these 65 aircraft between 2017 and 2027, with four to be delivered this year, seven in 2018, ten in 2019, and forty four between 2020 and 2027.

The Canadian airline also has options to purchase 10 additional aircraft, to be delivered between 2020 and 2021, and the MAX 7 and MAX 8 orders may be upgraded between each other or for the MAX 9 if required.

Last June, WestJet said it would consider a larger version of Boeing’s 737 MAX 7, dubbed the 737 MAX 7.5, which according to an April report in The Wall Street Journal would have 150 seats.

Besides the 737 MAX order, WestJet is set to take delivery of two Boeing 737-800 this year, as well as eleven Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprops, to be delivered between 2017 and 2018.