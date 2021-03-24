MIAMI – Today, WestJet (WS) announced the resumption of five domestic routes, completing the restoration of its pre-COVID domestic route network.

Flights will be resumed to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City. The services, originally suspended in November of last year, are set to resume in late June.

WS will also be restarting service between St. John’s and Toronto on June 24th, as well service between St. John’s and Halifax beginning May 6th.

The airline emphasized the need for travel partners in the destinations to prepare for an influx of traffic.

The flights operated by WS are an important part of the small communities, providing access to larger cities.

WestJet’s regional subsidiary, WestJet Encore (WR), maintains a fleet of 47 De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400s.

WR operates feeder flights to smaller airports and regions within WestJet’s fleet, providing an important link for small communities.

The resumption of these routes signals an expectation by the airline for a strong recovery in domestic travel in the coming months, as vaccines become readily available.

Executive’s Comments

Ed Sims, President and CEO of WestJet, said, “We committed to return to the communities we left, as a result of the pandemic, and we will be restoring flights to these regions in the coming months, of our own volition,”

He continued, “Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, we are hopeful that there will be an easing of onerous travel restrictions currently in place.”