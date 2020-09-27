Miami – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) has announced free COVID-19 Insurance for passenger’s traveling to the US, UK, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean. This came into effect on September 18, 2020, and is valid until August 31, 2021.

WestJet is partnering with TuGo, a Canadian travel insurance provider to provide the coverage. Customers can receive up to $200,000(CAD) for hospital and medical expenses while inside or outside of Canada. Additionally, Customers who test positive for COVID-19 will be offered $150(CAD) per person per day.

WestJet 737-700. Photo: Kochan Kleps (@dose.of.aviation)

Eligibility

All round trip bookings made on or after September 18 were made eligible for up to 21 days of coverage. Including WestJet Vacation Packages. Additionally, one way bookings are eligible for up to seven days.

The insurance will apply to any eligible itinerary that has a WestJet flight. This applies to any flight that is booked through WS and has one WS operated flight. However, flights booked through codeshare partners will not be eligible.

WestJet Walt Disney World Livery. Photo: Liam Funnell (@downwindaviation_)

World of Free Travel Insurance

WestJet is not the first to offer free COVID-19 travel insurance. Airlines such as Air Canada (AC), Emirates (EK), FlyDubai (FZ), Etihad (EY), and Virgin Atlantic (VS) also offer similar insurance plans.

Back in July, Ws released its updated August schedule which includes over 200 daily flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe.