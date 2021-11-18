MIAMI – WestJet (WS) has announced that it will begin offering nonstop service to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) in early Spring 2022.

The inauguration of non-stop service between Calgary and LHR signals confidence in the return of business and leisure travel between the two locations.

WestJet’s newest route will operate this spring on the airline’s 787 Dreamliner. The type features WS’s Business Cabin, which includes lie-flat pods, on-demand food, and enhanced Premium and Economy cabin options.

With the addition of LHR to WS’ network this spring, the airline will be able to connect Calgary to 77 non-stop destinations all year. As per the airline press release, WS will continue to fly nonstop from Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, and Halifax to Gatwick Airport (LGW) in London.

WestJet Dreamliner at golden hour. Photo: Liam Funnell/airways

Comments from WestJet, London Heathrow

“As the airline with the most flights from Alberta, this is an important recovery milestone as we forge new connections between Canada and one of the world’s most sought-after global hubs,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer.

“We continue to strengthen our network, offering more options for business and leisure travelers and these investments will expedite our industry’s recovery while ensuring Western Canada builds back from the pandemic more connected than ever before.”

London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye said, “WestJet is a fantastic airline with a strong history of providing top-notch service and excellent value for money, making it a great fit for Heathrow. As travel begins to reopen, we look forward to working with WestJet to improve the UK’s connectivity with Canada and give passengers even more choice when flying across the Atlantic.”