WestJet Kicks Off Mesa Service

WestJet Kicks Off Mesa Service
January 19
12:59 2017
Canadian carrier Westjet inaugurated today a service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Calgary. A second service from Edmonton is set to start next Saturday, January 21.

Service between Calgary and Phoenix-Mesa will operate three times a week, while the Edmonton flight will operate once a week through April 29, 2017.

The airline plans to have a total of 60 weekly flights to Arizona, a popular sun destination during winter season.

“The Phoenix-Mesa market is very robust and WestJet continues to add new service to meet demand,” said  Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning.

Flights will be operated on Boeing 737 aircraft.

“Having direct international service to Calgary and Edmonton opens the door for additional economic opportunities for the Valley. In addition, these new flights offer the community easy access to Alberta’s tourism industry including some of the best skiing in North America,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles, Chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.

The launch of these new routes was announced last November, two days after NewLeaf, the so-called first Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier, announced plans to start the same seasonal routes. However, the carrier announced the cancellation of the service in early January, blaming WestJet for muscling in on the routes.

ArizonaCanadaMesaWestjet

