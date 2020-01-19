WestJet To Launch New Transatlantic Route From Halifax To Manchester

MIAMI – Canadian airline, WestJet, will be opening a new route from Halifax, Canada to Manchester, United Kingdom, starting from June 5, 2020.

The flight will be operated four times a week using their Boeing 737-700 aircraft, which has a two-class config of 130 seats, split into 12 premium and 118 economy seats.

The Transatlantic flight to North America will take only six hours and the flight from Halifax to Manchester taking just over five hours. Passengers will also have the ability to connect onto other flights to places such as Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton.

“This will be the fifth long haul route to launch at Manchester Airport in 2020, underlining the role we play in giving people and businesses across the North direct access to key tourist destinations and economic hubs,” said Andrew Cowan, CEO of Manchester Airport.

Cowan continued, “We look forward to welcoming WestJet to Manchester Airport and supporting their growth here in the years ahead. It is an exciting time to start flying from Manchester, with our £1bn investment underway and customers set to enjoy the benefits of our new state-of-the-art facilities later this year.”

“WestJet is continuing to invest in our Atlantic gateway, and is now connecting Nova Scotia to Manchester, the global gateway to northern England,” said WestJet’s Chief Strategy Officer, Charles Duncan.

“This new route connects the UK, Nova Scotia’s largest inbound tourism market, to new sources of tourists and will forge additional and stronger economic, business and leisure ties between Halifax and Manchester,” Duncan said.

WestJet operates a total of 124 aircraft, broken down into 117 Boeing 737s, four Boeing 767s and three Boeing 787 Dreamliners, to over 100 destinations in 24 different countries.

The airline also have orders outstanding for the troubled Boeing 737 MAX family and are due to receive seven more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.