DALLAS – Calgary-based Canadian LCC WestJet (WS) announced it would consolidate 20% of its scheduled flights from February 1 to February 28, 2022.

WestJet cited the Omicron variant continuing to affect staffing level as the driver of the decision. The carrier also cited: “the prolonged impact of government barriers on our business.”

These reductions are in addition to the ones already found in the airline’s January flight consolidation report. At the time, 15% of January’s scheduled flights were canceled due to airline employees’ battle with the Omicron variant.

The Canadian carrier said that impacted travelers will be notified via email over the next few days. At the same time, the airline encouraged its customers to utilize self-serve options before calling the airline for assistance. On WS’s website, a banner warns against high call-wait times and advises to call only if the flight is within 72 hours.

The company reported that Flexible change and cancel guidelines and schedule change refund policies remain in place.

WestJet C-FJWS Boeing 737-76N(WL). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Canada’s Strict Entry Requirements

Today, travelers coming to Canada must present a negative molecular test result for COVID-19 prior to their arrival. Once they land, those coming from any country other than the United States are tested again and must be isolated until they get their results. Random tests are in place for those coming from the US.

On Monday, in a letter to the Ottawa and Ontario governments, Air Canada (AC), WS, and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) called for a relaxation of entry requirements. Specifically, they asked to drop the rule requiring vaccinated travelers to test on arrival. They also suggested shifting the resources utilized for testing from airports to the community.

The letter states, “As the government has ramped up testing at airports for international arrivals, we have seen frontline workers struggle to get PCR tests, and lab processing capacity decreases significantly.” The main sites cited as a priority are schools, hospitals, and long-term care homes.

“There is a growing discrepancy between resources allocated to asymptomatic travelers and those who need them most.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GYRS Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways