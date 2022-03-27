WestJet Completes Inaugural Calgary-London Heathrow Flight

DALLAS – With the arrival of flight WS18 at 12 pm local, WestJet (WS) celebrates its inaugural flight from Calgary (YYC) to London Heathrow (LHR).

WestJet’s existing flights to London-Gatwick (LGW) will be supplemented by this new route, with the airline delivering up to nine times weekly service between Calgary and London this summer.

Saturday’s flight from WS’ global base in Calgary, Alberta comes as it rebuilds transatlantic connectivity between Canada and Europe. Non-stop flights to LHR, LGW, and Paris are now available from YYC Calgary International Airport, with service to Rome and Dublin due to commence in May, according to the airline.

Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice President, Network & Alliances, Colleen Tynan, WestJet Vice President, Airports, Chris Miles, Vice President Operations and Infrastructure, Calgary Airport Authority & WestJet Cabin Crew Employees (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

Comments from WestJet, Calgary Airport Authority

“We are pleased to provide our guests traveling to London for business and leisure with greater choice and convenience as we celebrate our inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport,” said Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice-President, Network & Alliances.

“This new route not only strengthens Alberta’s travel and tourism pipeline but creates new opportunities for our guests to benefit from access to one of the most connected global aviation hubs.”

On his part, Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority said, “WestJet’s new non-stop route from YYC to London Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is welcomed by those looking to access the world’s premier financial and business centre and those eager for a direct connection to explore London’s culture and landmarks.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GYRS. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways