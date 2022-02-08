DALLAS – Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet (WS) announced its reductions in flight schedules through March 2022, and canceled approximately 20 percent of its flights, citing “uncertainty and barriers facing travel”.

WestJet had announced last month that January flights cancellations would still take place in February. Indeed, the airline faced a staff shortage and low demand for travel due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The airline decided to extend this policy until March 31, 2022.

Despite the cancellations, the carrier assured that “Flexible change and cancel guidelines and schedule change refund policies remain in place”.

Passengers can change or cancel their flights without fees up to 24 hours prior to departure. However, refunds are only granted as Travel Bank credits, which can only be used to purchase WS tickets within 12 months.

Canada’s COVID-10 Restrictions

Currently, all vaccinated and asymptomatic passengers who enter Canada must go through a testing process. First, they need to take a PCR test less than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Canada. Moreover, they have to take a second arrival PCR test while arriving in Canada.

Speaking on Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, WestJet Chief Executive Officer, Henry Taylor said, “Travel advisories, restrictions, and testing requirements were meant to be temporary, yet our industry has now reached an impasse that is severely impacting the recovery of our airline and sector.

He continued, “The time is now to present a path forward that is in line with our global counterparts, reflective of current data, and once again makes travel accessible and affordable for Canadians.”

