WestJet Expands On Popular Routes To The American West

MIAMI — WestJet just added more direct routes to the American Southwest and Northwest from its national hub at the Calgary International Airport.

Building on Alberta’s strong ties to the state of Texas, and hoping to diversify the province’s economy, WestJet began operating non-stop flights between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) on May 2.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the fun, funky and innovative city of Austin to the WestJet network,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer.

History is made as the first WestJet Boeing 737 MAX 8 lands at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ/CYYZ) on October 12, 2017, on its first revenue flight from Calgary (YYC/CYYC). Andrew H. Cline 2017.

The city made famous by its BBQ briskets and live music scene, not to mention the popular South by Southwest festival – an annual meeting place for all things cool and innovative in film, media, and art appeals to both young and old, hipster or folksy small-town charm.

“This service will allow Canadians easy access to the dynamic economy and flourishing cultural scene that Austin offers, either as a final destination or as a gateway to points beyond,” said Lucia C. Piazza, Consul General for Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

“Likewise, Texans will be able to enjoy increased access to Alberta to explore and do business.”

The flights to Austin will depart YYC twice weekly, in addition to the airline’s twice-daily flights to Houston, Texas.

Calgary’s largest airline also touched down in Portland International Airport (PDX) on April 29. The new flight is the first-ever WestJet-scheduled service to and from Portland, Oregon.

“This new flight provides travelers in Western Canada and Northwestern U.S. more options to get to fantastic destinations for both business and leisure,” added von zur Muehlen. “We are thrilled to be part of strengthening these ties between two important locations.”

Canadians will now have daily access to the lush scenic beauty of the northwestern U.S. city best known for its wineries, quirky hippy scene, and never-ending outdoor activities, while Americans get the reciprocal chance to explore Alberta and invest in a wide range of commercial and recreational opportunities.

Speaking to newly added routes of Atlanta on March 3, Portland and Austin, von zur Muehlen notes “these three key markets help diversify Alberta’s economy, open new trade links and forge stronger connections between Alberta and these major destinations.”