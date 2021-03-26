MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) said today that they will soon start flying to 11 new domestic routes across Western Canada. The announcement follows one earlier this week that said WS is reviving service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City.

“As we look to the coming months with cautious optimism, we know our restart agenda will be pivotal to Canada’s economic recovery,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO in a press release. “Stimulating air travel benefits all Canadians and supports those hardest hit; with one in every 10 Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, the ripple effect benefits our whole country.”

WestJet Boeing 787-9 Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

New Routes

The new routes include service between Toronto (YYZ) and Comox (YQQ), between Ottawa (YOW) and Victoria (YYJ), and eight new routes connecting the prairie provinces to British Columbia tourism destinations, such as Regina (YQR) to Kelowna (YLW). You can see the schedule details and start dates below.

“We are at an inflection point, one that is buoyed by the rollout of vaccines, months of learning how to take appropriate precautions, and a view to Canada’s beautiful summer months that allows us to spend more time outdoors,” continued Sims. “If Canadians were to shift two-thirds of their planned international-leisure travel spend towards domestic tourism, it would help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery by one year, all while seeing what Canada has to offer.”

WestJet C-FJWS Boeing 737-76N(WL). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

