WestJet Boosts Partnership With Air France

MIAMI — WestJet further cemented its partnership with Air France today, adding seven new routes out of Paris-Charles De Gaulle International Airport (CDG) connecting Canadians to more regions in France, Greece, Italy, providing supplemental globetrotting options for passengers flying out of Calgary International Airport (YYC) since its inaugural direct flight last year to Paris.

In a statement about the Calgary to Paris connection last year, Ed Sims, CEO of WestJet – touted the new route as beneficial for both reciprocal investment to the Canadian city and the need to keep Calgary on the global map.

Andrew Cline

“WestJet is investing in Alberta to bring further economic growth, boost tourism to the province, and to further position our city as an international aviation hub,” he said.

With the enhanced cooperation announced today between Air France and the Canadian carrier, the additional routes operated by Air France to Brest, Biarritz, Montpellier, France along with Italy’s Venice, Milan and Rome and Athens, Greece.

Passengers can also expect a seamless travel experience, including reciprocal frequent flyer points, one-stop security check, and bags transferred to start to end of the journey. Future codeshare expansion plans include flights to Austria, Germany, and Portugal operated by Air France.

“WestJet’s deepened codeshare relationship with Air France means guests of both airlines will now enjoy more opportunities to travel between the fantastic destinations in Canada and Europe,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning and Alliances.

In just a few weeks on May 17, 2019, the airline’s inaugural Dreamliner flight between Calgary and Paris is set to take flight aboard the brand new 787-9 Dreamliner featuring dreamy lie-flat pods in business class, dining-on-demand, and WestJet’s award-winning customer care service.

The Canadian airline superstar remains an unwavering and committed partner in boosting Calgary and Alberta’s economic growth, boosting local business and tourism from abroad and putting a stake in the ground to becoming a world-class travel destination and aviation hub.