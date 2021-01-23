MIAMI – A WestJet (WS) Boeing 737 MAX was grounded at Calgary Airport (YYC) after a potential fault warning before departing to Toronto. The Boeing 737 MAX has just been re-certified by Canadian aviation authorities.

According to WS, Flight WS658 had passengers on board and was getting ready to take off, when it was “returned to the gate after push back.”

WestJet Boeing 737 MAX Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Statement from WS Spokeperson

Lauren Stewart said in an emailed statement, “After a normal engine start, a standard function of the health monitoring system indicated a potential fault that needed to be verified and reset.”

“This process takes time and requires a subsequent engine run, which we do not perform with guests on board.”

WestJet Boeing 787-9 Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Flight Cancelled

According to Stewart, the flight had been canceled and the 35 people on board were moved to flight WS662, a Boeing 787-9 at the ready, “only because we couldn’t keep them waiting.” The plane’s return flight, WS665 from Toronto to Calgary, was also canceled.

The Boeing 737 MAX was cleared for flight shortly after passengers disembarked and is expected to return to service on Sunday, Stewart said. According to YYC’s website, the WS658 would have taken off at 8:00 am.

Stewart said all guests on the original flight had made it to their final destination (YYZ).

WestJet flew Canada’s first commercial flight on a Boeing 737 MAX in almost two years just one day prior to the WS658 incident, after the aircraft was taken out of Canadian skies following the type’s two deadly crashes.

WestJet Boeing 787-9 Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Statement from CUPE

CUPE president Chris Bauenbusch was on the cancelled flight working as a Flight Attendant when the plane had to return to the gate. CUPE represents WestJet’s Flight Attendants.

Bauenbusch states that in the airline industry, it’s “common to have the odd hiccup here and there. Obviously there’s a heightened focus on a model of aircraft coming back into service, such as what’s happening with that aircraft,” he said. “But these are common things that happen on a daily basis.”

Bauenbusch also said that from a union perspective, they have no issues with their members flying on the aircraft. “The union maintains…that this is a safe aircraft, through all the rigor that it’s been put through,” he said.

In a statement, Transport Canada said it was aware of the flight that “opted to return to the gate.” “We understand the Pilots made this decision due to a cockpit warning light that signaled before departure,” the agency said.

The aviation authority cleared the air what it said, “This incident is not related to the previous grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.”

Featured image: WestJet Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.