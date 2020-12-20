MIAMI – A Western Global Airlines (KD) Boeing 747-400 freighter has lost a wingtip at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), South Carolina.

The aircraft, with registration N356KD, was converted from a passenger to a freighter aircraft, having previously operated for Japan Airlines (JL) and Atlas Air (5Y).

The aircraft lost the wingtip when it clipped a lamp post at CAE. The damage can be repaired but it will cause precious time and money to be spent during the peak holiday freight season.

KD often operates on behalf of UPS.

Featured image: N344KD_(44290047832) Photo: By Alec Wilson from Khon Kaen, Thailand – N344KD, CC BY-SA 2.0

