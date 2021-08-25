MIAMI – Algerian startup WestAF Algeria, the country’s first low-cost airline, has published its initial route network apart from its Gambia market push.

Currently, the North African country is dominated by Air Algérie’s (AH) monopoly but the nation’s new president seeks more competition in the aviation sector, hence opening up private sector opportunities that WestAF has taken up immediately, proving confidence in the Algerian aviation market.

The new LCC expects to receive its AOC from the civil aviation authority of Algeria soon to commence ops. For its aircraft, the new airline will use the Dash-8 turboprop and will focus on the tourism sector.

“To support the tourism sector essential for the growth of air transport and to make the “Algerian destination” attractive, the arrival of a 100% Algerian LCC will contribute to one of the most important conditions to launch the tourism sector: low-cost prices,” said the airline.

The airline wants to actively compete with its neighbors such as Morocco and Tunisia in healthy tourism growth.







Routes and Network

WestAF will initially operate to Barcelona and Alicante in Spain and Montpellier (MPL) and Toulouse (TLS) in France from its base in Oran (ORN), Algeria.

The airline also eyes the domestic market and plans to operate flights from Oran Airport to Algiers, Annaba, Constantine, Ghardaïa, and Adrar. Additionally, it will operate flights from the capital city of Algiers to Oran, Annaba, Constantine, Béchar, Timimoun, Tamanrasset, and Djanet.

The airline also stresses the importance of cargo movement and a statement from the website said, “Freight is an important requirement between the Algerian ports in the north and the landlocked African countries in the south.”