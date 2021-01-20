MIAMI – A West Atlantic UK (5O) Boeing 737-400F suffered extensive damage after a hard landing in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The aircraft, registered G-JMCY, originated from East Midlands Airport (EMA) and suffered damage upon arrival at Exeter (EXT).

According to Aviation Safety Network, the 26-year-old Boeing 737-400F “suffered a very hard touchdown” on runway 26 at EXT. Local reports and early photos show major damage to the fuselage of the aircraft which has been noted to be “beyond repair”. The freight could not be unloaded from the aircraft upon arrival.

Hard landing & extensive damage to Center fuselage- West Atlantic Boeing 737-400 freighter [G-JMCY] suffered a hard landing at Exeter airport ,EN (UK) at 02:34Z.



The sole occupants, two pilots, are both reported to be unharmed in the incident. The cause of the incident is unclear at this time, and more details will follow when they are made available.

Featured Image: West Atlantic UK Boeing G-JMCY in 2016. PHOTO: Alec Wilson/Wikimedia

