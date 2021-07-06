MIAMI – Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific (CX) has launched its lifestyle brand named ‘Cathay’, which targets hospitality, shopping, dining, and hotels. The move comes in strategically as the airline attempts to capture new potential revenue streams.

The airline has partnered with wellness companies such as Marco Polo Club and Asia Miles to launch this new premium travel lifestyle brand called ‘Cathay’.

“Live elevated” and “Elevate every trip” were some uplifting statements that backed the slogan: “Cathay, Move Beyond.”

Image: CX

Comments from Cathay Pacific CEO

“Our ability to enter the travel lifestyle space and the success of this strategy is built upon the enduring strength, trust, and respect that Cathay Pacific has established over 75 years of accomplishments, and the hard work and dedication of our people around the world,” CX CEO Augustus Tang stated.

To begin, the wellness brand will only be available in Hong Kong along with a Cathay branded Credit Card which is expected to enter the market in early 2022.

The carrier will hold a strong bond with the brand Cathay to simplify customer relations and interactions as well as how to earn and spend miles.

The CEO further stated, “Cathay’ reinforces our commitment to engage with our customers in their everyday lives with world-class service. By adding more value and simplicity, we are helping to move them forward in life as per our ‘Move Beyond’ purpose.”

Image: CX