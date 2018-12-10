WDL Aviation To Replace BAe 146 With Embraer E190

LONDON – German Charter Airline WDL Aviation has announced it is to receive four Embraer 190s to replace its ageing fleet of BAe 146s.

WDL Aviation is a German Charter Airline, that was founded in 1974 and is based at Cologne Bonn Airport. Since it’s foundation it has become one of the leading charter specialist airlines within Europe, with an exceptional reputation.



The first E-Jet is set to arrive in February 2019. Each of the airline’s five BAe 146s will be replaced on a one-in-one-out basis. The airline will receive it’s final Embraer 190 in October 2019.



The Embraer’s will also be the airline’s first twin-engined jet aircraft in over 25 years. The aircraft will also add extra capacity and will be configured to seat 100 passengers.

The new Embraer planes will also bring significant cost reductions for WDL Aviation, including better fuel efficiency with lower operating costs. This is going to be the case especially with the airline’s ACMI and charter operation.

Currently, WDL Aviation’s BAe 146 fleet has an average age of 30 years, one of the oldest in Europe. The airline is also set to introduce thr ee BAe 146 freighters in 2019.





During 2018, the carrier has also provided extra-capacity for UK Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) easyJet, as they have expanded their presence at Berlin Tegel following the demise of Air Berlin and Niki at the end of 2017.



Walter Böhnke, Managing Director of WDL Aviation, said in regards to the order, “We are pleased to have acquired four new Embraer 190 jets to replace our fleet of BAE146 aircraft. We are convinced that we have found aircraft that offer our customers a better flight experience.”

Wolfram Simon-Schröter, Managing Director of the Zeitfracht Group which the airline is part of, added that “the acquisition fits perfectly with the company’s growth strategy, which is based on a pronounced customer orientation.”