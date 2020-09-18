MIAMI – From October 3, RwandAir (WB) will resume flights to/from London and Brussels to Kigali. The services encompass new expected operations that the airline will start at London Heathrow (LHR). Previously, WB operated flights between Africa and the UK at London Gatwick (LGW).

Departing at 1:00 AM local time, WB will resume frequencies two times per week using an Airbus A330 aircraft. Then, on October 25, it will increase the operations to three-times-weekly. While WB received the jet family in 2016, it started services LGW in 2017 as its first European route.

Rwandair Airbus-A330. Photo: Airbus.

Cargo Operations, Gradual Commercial Resumption

During the pandemic, the carrier has been operating cargo and repatriation flights at LHR. Thus, the announced flights will be the first commercial passenger ones WB operates there.

Since August, the airline has gradually resumed commercial flights across its global network. Consequently, WB CEO, Yvonne Manzi Makolo said that this was the perfect time to restart the two European operations as travel bans and restrictions are being relaxed.

With these additions to its network, WB expects to provide more connectivity for passengers who travel to Kigali but also to Nairobi, Entebbe, Lusaka, and Harare.

Bombardier CRJ-900. Photo: Alan Wilson

RwandAir Fleet Expansion n Hault

This week, the airlines announced it was no longer considering a fleet growth plan involving orders of two Airbus A330neo and two Boeing 737 MAX. Such cancelation represents a closer alignment with future partner Qatar Airways (QR), which plans on acquiring a 49% stake in WB.

RwandAir CEO Makolo also confirmed that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that WB would keep the fleet as is. The CEO also noted that WB had to slow down its network expansion plans despite seeking loans to launch flights to the United States in 2018.