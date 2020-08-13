MIAMI – Wizz Air UK subsidiary (W9) has announced major plans for Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) in 2020. The plans include a new base at the airport, the second one for W6 in the UK, and the launch of seven more routes.

The airline is the largest operator at DSA, servicing over 1 million passengers per year. W6 new routes will increase the airport’s annual capacity by 150,000 seats.

Additionally, W6 expects to boost the local economy by creating more than 36 direct and 110 indirect jobs in the Doncaster area.

Prior to this announcement, London Luton Airport served as the only airline’s base in the UK.

Photo: Mike Burdett from Wikimedia Commons.

Wizz Air Routes and Fleet Operations at DSA

After 14 years at DSA, the Wizz has ten operations at the airport. With today’s announced routes, these will increase to 17 and include cities across Spain, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania.

According to W6, tickets for these flights are already available on its purchase sites.

In addition, the airline has based 10 aircraft bot at its hub at London Luton Airport (LTN) and DSA. Now, it will allocate one Airbus A320 at its second base to carry new operations.

Thus, W6 totals 107 routes for the remainder of 2020. The airline recorded almost 1.8 million seats on sale.

On its part, DSA contributes over £60m to the Sheffield City Region, according its Chairman, Robert Hough.

Beyond the long and profitable partnership between the airline and the airport, Hough added that it was essential that the UK government supported both. He said this taking into consideration the needed investment that both provide to the UK economy.

Wizz Air UK, G-WUKF, Airbus A320-232.

Photo: Anna Zvereva from Wikimedia Commons.

Major Expansion Plans for the Airline

While W9 will boost its connections in the UK, it also seeks to strengthen its business model across Europe.

During 2020, the company announced new bases in Bacău, Dortmund, Lviv, Larnaca, Milan-Malpensa, Tirana, and Saint Petersburg. In addition, it launched over 200 new routes across its network.

Despite the crisis, W9 is seeing a growth in its air service offer and it is setting alliances for the near future.

Currently, the airline is implementing stringent health and hygiene measures. These include HEPA filters in aircraft, cleaning protocols, and distancing guidelines to protect staff and passengers.