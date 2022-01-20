DALLAS – Vueling (VY) has announced an expansion of its network from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) as part of its summer 2022 schedule.

The Spanish carrier plans to operate 12 short-haul routes, five of which will be new additions, from the UK’s second busiest airport. Three aircraft will be based at LGW starting in April.

Vueling already serves seven destinations from LGW: the Spanish Barcelona (BCN), Bilbao (BIO), Santiago de Compostela (SCQ) and Valencia (VLC), the French Paris Orly (ORY), and the Italian Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Florence (FLR).

The newest addition will all be focused on the Spanish market, with the airlines flying to Granada (GRX), La Coruña (LCG), Malaga (AGP), Menorca (MAH), and Seville (SVQ).

Data provided by OAG Schedule Analyser shows that out of the five new routes, VY will face direct competition on three of them. Particularly on the Gatwick-Malaga axis, a route already served by EasyJet (U2), WizzAir UK (W9), and TUI Airways (BY).

Vueling Airbus A320neo lining up at Milan Malpensa (MXP). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

IAG Strategy at London Gatwick

This move from International Airlines Group (IAG) further increases the number of low-cost seats it offers from LGW. IAG, the parent company owning VY, also controls Iberia (IB) and British Airways (BA), key players on the British and Spanish markets.

British Airways is set to launch a new short-haul subsidiary in March at the airport: BA EuroFlyer. The goal is to operate at a lower cost, allowing the British airline to compete with low-cost carriers on the same routes. The move came after BA suspended its short-haul operations at LGW following the start of the pandemic.

Vueling has not yet outlined if the new base will be temporary until the new BA division is completely operational. Yet, the Spanish airline is understood to utilize the BA slots currently not operated.

Currently, U2 is the largest operator by capacity at LGW, with W9 expanding its network after the acquisition of a portfolio of slots from Norwegian (DY).

Vueling Airbus A320 wing view EC-MUM. Photo: Fabrizio-Spicuglia/Airways

Vueling’s Future Plans

Vueling’s expansion from LGW follows the growth of the Spanish carrier from another of its main bases, ORY. This winter saw VY launching 28 services from ORY following approval by the European Commission for 18 slots as part of the recapitalization of Air France.

Speaking about the latest development, Carolyn Prowse, chief commercial, strategy and network officer at Vueling, said that the expansion at LGW was “thanks to the coordination with British Airways, which enables us to offer the best joint product from London to help grow our markets.”

She also added, “This commitment from London Gatwick is in addition to our expanded operations from Paris Orly. Together, these two initiatives showcase how Vueling aims to help boost international markets this summer.”

Featured image: Vueling Airbus A320-200 EC-MLE. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways