

MIAMI – Spanish low-cost airline Vueling (VY) and Lufthansa Technik AG have signed a five-year contract for the supply of technical parts for VY’s A320ceo/neo fleet.

The contract includes planning, forecasting, transportation and logistic services, according to a press release from Lufthansa Technik. The contract also comprises a consignment stock at VY’s base at Barcelona International Airport (BNC).

This summer, VY operated more than 320 short and medium-haul routes in Europe, North Africa, and the Near East with its fleet of Airbus A319, A320, A320neo, and A321 aircraft.

To maintain efficient supply processes, the contract includes a dedicated account team and an on-site customer support manager will be available for direct communication with VY. Experts from the supplier will also provide extensive phase-in support to ensure optimal technical support from the get-go.

Vueling Airbus A320 wing view EC-MUM. Photo: Fabrizio-Spicuglia/Airways

Comments from Lufthansa Technik

Michael Hembera, Head of Account & Supply Chain Management from Lufthansa Technik said, “For this contract we have adapted our comprehensive C&E c.all Product to Vueling’s needs, providing a highly integrated product which we haven’t had realized for an external customer, so far.”

added, “A common IT interface between the Lufthansa Technik systems and Vuelings AMOS digital maintenance mangement platform allows the two companies to interact directly and quickly, especially in the fields of material planning and forecasting. This will definitely increase the level of technical readiness of the supported aircraft.”

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as a maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.