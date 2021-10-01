MIAMI – Vueling (VY) has announced 32 new routes connecting Paris-Orly Airport (ORY) with ten countries, just ten days after being granted slots at the airport by the European Commission (EC) as part of Air France’s (AF) recapitalization.

Vueling was ranked first by the EC among the air carriers that applied for a portfolio of up to 18 daily slots at ORY. Following its recapitalization by the French government, AF will make these available in order to address any potential unfair competition distortions.

The new flights will begin on November 2 and will be added to the 20 previously scheduled for the winter season at the French airport.

Vueling Airbus A320neo lining up at Milan Malpensa (MXP). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Vueling’s New Routes

The IAG Group’s low-cost airline noted in a statement that the new routes would bring the total number of direct connections from ORY to 48, with four more pending confirmation of their starting dates.

In addition to adding five new destinations in Spain (Jerez, Asturias, Santander, Grenada, and Zaragosa), 5 new destinations in Italy (Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Turin, Genoa, and Bari), six new destinations in the UK (Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, and Belfast), and one new destination in Denmark (Billund), Vueling is launching direct routes for the first time to:

Germany (Hamburg, Leipzig and Nuremberg)

Norway (Bergen)

Sweden (Gothenburg and Stockholm)

Ireland (Dublin and Cork)

Morocco (Agadir and Tangiers)

Malta