MIAMI – Virgin Atlantic (VS) announced today the withdraw of its flights to connect Manchester (MAN) with New Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM). The operations would have started in December with the MAN-BOM route, but the impact of the ongoing pandemic has changed the airline’s plans once again.

Regarding the DEL service, the airline unveiled the plans in February with an October start. As the pandemic continued, VS postponed the launch to January until today’s announcement. Although these operations are part of the UK-India air bubble, travelers would have had to quarantine for 10 days as India remains on the UK’s corridor list.

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Afpwong.

LHR vs MAN Services

In September, VS launched a service from London Heathrow (LHR) to DEL and BOM following a network expansion due to a leisure demand spike. As a result, customers in Northern England would have a closer connection to travel to India. On its part, MAN was also seeking to offer important routes for the Winter season, according to VS COO Andrew Cowan’s declarations.

During the pandemic, the VS-LHR partnership has been more beneficial compared to that of VS-MAN as the airline recently launched service to Pakistan from the former airport. Alongside these frequencies, VS restarted its Caribbean routes from two UK hubs. Regarding MAN, the carrier said that its flights to Barbados would continue on schedule and that it would also add more destinations.

Featured photo: Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: calflier001.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.