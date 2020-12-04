MIAMI – Virgin Atlantic (VS) has announced it will offer tickets for fans to say goodbye to the airline’s last and recently retired Boeing 747. The special purchase includes a tour and a dinner.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, December 7 at 09:00 (UTC +0). The onboard experience will be on Saturday, December 12. The latter will be held at VS’ London Heathrow Airport (LHR) hangar. During the aircraft tour, VS said that Pilots, cabin crew and engineers who have worked on the Boeing 747 aircraft will share their anecdotes for the guests on board.

Regarding the aircraft retirement, VS Chief Customer and Operating Office Corneel Koster said that the carrier had closed a chapter to continue its transformation towards a cleaner and greener fleet.

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-443 G-VROY. | Photo: © Luca Flores.

Onboard Tour of the Boeing 747

Guests of this ultimate aircraft tour of VS’ Queen of the Skies will:

Sip champagne on the aircraft’s upper deck, fondly known as ‘the bubble.’

Savor a luxurious, three-course a-la-carte meal, inspired by our onboard cuisine, from the comfort of their own Upper-Class suite.

Hear first-hand what life was like at the controls of the Queen of the skies from the airline’s pilots, including Yvonne Kershaw, the first female pilot to Captain the 747.

Take a hidden tour to the parts of the aircraft the public does not usually see. Visit where the cabin crew and pilots sleep, delve into the aircraft’s underbelly, explore the cargo hold and take a seat in the cockpit.

Have a photo taken in one of the aircraft’s iconic red engines, as a souvenir from the day.

Fans will have the opportunity to receive this first-class experience starting from £50. The money collected alongside all donations will go to the Trussell Trust. This essentially supports food banks with emergency food and campaigns.

The Queen of the Skies launched the VS’ London-New York route in 1984. Although the importance of the aircraft for the airline, VS has been saying goodbye to its old fleet amid the pandemic. Yesterday, it retired its last same-type aircraft. With the same decision already taken by British Airways (BA), the Boeing 747 has entirely left London’s sky.

Featured photo: Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: John Taggart.

