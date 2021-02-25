LONDON – Volotea (V7) announced today two new connections departing from Bologna (BLQ) to Lampedusa and Pantelleria.

The new routes will start on Saturday June 5 and have a planned double weekly frequency (every Saturday and every Sunday). For the next few months, the V7 has reconfirmed a path to Olbia (OLB).

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Valeria Rebasti, V7 Country Manager Italy and Southeastern Europe, said, “We are really happy to announce these two new routes departing from the airport of BLQ.”

“It will thus be possible to take off from Marconi to Lampedusa, to discover secret coves, crystal clear sea, and delicious island specialties. Who instead will decide to visit Pantelleria, will find on his arrival a truly picturesque environment, with dammusi [Bed and Breakfast], breezy climate, and turquoise bays, for a holiday dedicated to relaxation and rest.”

Rebasti added that V7 plans to give its passengers new flight options for the next season, reaffirming its dedication to helping an industry as badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as this one. “Of course, our offer includes flights with maximum safety and flexibility, thus facilitating travel during the hottest months.”

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MUT on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Bologna Airport

Antonello Bonolis, Business Aviation Director and BLQ Airport Communication, said, “We are looking forward to the launch of these two new routes that V7 is preparing to offer to all those who this summer will want to enjoy these two magnificent ones islands between Africa and Sicily, so different and so fascinating.”

By adding these new routes to the confirmation of the flight to OLB, Bonolis added that the options provided by V7 from its stopover are now a consolidated guide for Sardinia tourists.

Featured image: Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-MTM taxing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.