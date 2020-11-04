LONDON – Volotea (V7) announced it had totaled over 2.4 million passengers in the Q3, down just 23% from the same period last year. The company also recorded a load factor of 90.1%.

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Volotea Q3 2020 Passengers Data

The results achieved in Q3 2020 show that: 247 routes were operated during this period, 56 of which were new 2.4 million seats were sold (-23% vs. 2019) the load factor in recent months has reached 90% (-7% vs 2019) Volotea also achieved excellent results in terms of customer appreciation, with satisfaction levels of 90% (+ 6.7% vs. 2019) 40% of Volotea sales are ancillary revenues (+ 4% vs 2019)



Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MUT on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Carlos Muñoz, President and Founder of V7, said, “We feel enormously proud of these results, which are very positive given the current context.”

“Our strong performance demonstrates how strong our strategy and operations are, especially at such a difficult time for our industry. The company’s flexibility and its ability to offer a solid home network in record time was the key to this success, which allowed us to maintain similar levels of activity to those of last year.”

Muñoz also said, “Furthermore, we have worked hard to offer and guarantee, to our passengers, the best standards of operational integrity, which has always been V7’s top priority. Being rated by our customers with recommendation levels over 90% is the best reward we could have thought of.”

Featured image: Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-MTM taxing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

