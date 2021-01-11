LONDON – Today, Volotea (V7) bids farewell to its Boeing 717s. Yesterday’s flights operated by V7 with the aircraft signal the end of their run.

The flights were operated in Italy and the plane landed for the last time at the following airports: Genoa (GOA), Palermo (PMO), Catania (CTA), Cagliari (CAG), Turin (TRN), Naples ( NAP) and Verona (VRN).

The planes, after having operated their last flights, have arrived at the Venice airport (VCE) where, in the next few days, will fly to their last destination, probably in Victorville (VCV), United States.

The news comes as V7 announced in previous weeks the gradual replacement of its Boeing 717s with the Airbus A319s in its bases.

Volotea Boeing 717 on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

History of Volotea’s Boeing 717

The company equipped itself with the type in December 2011 when the first model, with EC-LPM registration, entered the fleet. Subsequently, in 2012 and then in 2013, 12 other Boeing 717s arrived (six per year). In 2014 and 2015, six more joined the fleet, totaling 19 aircraft of this type for V7.

The V7 Boeing 717s are all powered by two Rolls Royce BR715 engines (83.23kN-95.33kN) and have an internal configuration of 125 seats in economy class.

Originally, the aircraft was named MD-95, but Boeing changed its name to 717-200 (commercial version) after the company merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997.

Volotea Boeing 717-200. Photo: John Leivaditis – @athspotting

Volotea’s Boeing 717 Fleet in Detail

Registration Delivery Date Exit date EC-LPM December 2011 October 2016 EI-EWJ May 2012 October 2020 EI-EXA July 2012 August 2019 EI-EXB June 2012 November 2020 EI-EXJ July 2012 October 2019 EI-FBJ May 2013 September 2019 EI-FBK March 2013 September 2016 EI-FBL May 2013 October 2020 EI-FCU July 2013 October 2020 EI-FGH November 2014 October 2020 EC-MEZ April 2015 January 2021 EC-MFJ April 2015 January 2021 EC-MGS May 2015 January 2021 EC-MGT May 2015 January 2021 EI-EWI May 2012 January 2021 EI-EXI June 2012 January 2021 EI-FBM July 2013 January 2021 EI-FCB June 2013 January 2021 EI-FGI December 2014 January 2021

AirTran Airways Boeing 717. Photo: Wiki Commons

Beginnings of the Boeing 717 Program

The Boeing 717-200 twinjet was developed specifically for the high-frequency, short-haul, 100-passenger airline market. Boeing launched the program in 1995 with an order from AirTran Airways (FL), and the aircraft soon became known to customers for its outstanding economics, performance and reliability.

Capable of seating up to 134 passengers, the type has a range of 2,060 nautical miles (3,820 km). Airways celebrates its history and says goodbye to the Boeing 717 in Europe.

MD-11 Cockpit view of instruments. Compare with V7’s Boeing 717 cockpit below. Photo: Phil Wilco737/Airways – @wilco737

View inside the cockpit of one of Volotea’s Boeing 717. Photo: Giorgio Adamo – @archipilot69

Featured image: Volotea Boeing 717-2CM reg. EC-MGS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.