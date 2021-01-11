Volotea Boeing 717-2CM reg. EC-MGS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca - @aviator_ita

LONDON – Today, Volotea (V7) bids farewell to its Boeing 717s. Yesterday’s flights operated by V7 with the aircraft signal the end of their run.

The flights were operated in Italy and the plane landed for the last time at the following airports: Genoa (GOA), Palermo (PMO), Catania (CTA), Cagliari (CAG), Turin (TRN), Naples ( NAP) and Verona (VRN).

The planes, after having operated their last flights, have arrived at the Venice airport (VCE) where, in the next few days, will fly to their last destination, probably in Victorville (VCV), United States.

The news comes as V7 announced in previous weeks the gradual replacement of its Boeing 717s with the Airbus A319s in its bases.

Volotea Boeing 717 on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

History of Volotea’s Boeing 717

The company equipped itself with the type in December 2011 when the first model, with EC-LPM registration, entered the fleet. Subsequently, in 2012 and then in 2013, 12 other Boeing 717s arrived (six per year). In 2014 and 2015, six more joined the fleet, totaling 19 aircraft of this type for V7.

The V7 Boeing 717s are all powered by two Rolls Royce BR715 engines (83.23kN-95.33kN) and have an internal configuration of 125 seats in economy class.

Originally, the aircraft was named MD-95, but Boeing changed its name to 717-200 (commercial version) after the company merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997.

Volotea Boeing 717-200. Photo: John Leivaditis – @athspotting

Volotea’s Boeing 717 Fleet in Detail

RegistrationDelivery DateExit date
EC-LPMDecember 2011October 2016
EI-EWJMay 2012October 2020
EI-EXAJuly 2012August 2019
EI-EXBJune 2012November 2020
EI-EXJJuly 2012October 2019
EI-FBJMay 2013September 2019
EI-FBKMarch 2013September 2016
EI-FBLMay 2013October 2020
EI-FCUJuly 2013October 2020
EI-FGHNovember 2014October 2020
EC-MEZApril 2015January 2021
EC-MFJApril 2015January 2021
EC-MGSMay 2015January 2021
EC-MGTMay 2015January 2021
EI-EWIMay 2012January 2021
EI-EXIJune 2012January 2021
EI-FBMJuly 2013January 2021
EI-FCBJune 2013January 2021
EI-FGIDecember 2014January 2021
AirTran Airways Boeing 717. Photo: Wiki Commons

Beginnings of the Boeing 717 Program

The Boeing 717-200 twinjet was developed specifically for the high-frequency, short-haul, 100-passenger airline market. Boeing launched the program in 1995 with an order from AirTran Airways (FL), and the aircraft soon became known to customers for its outstanding economics, performance and reliability.

Capable of seating up to 134 passengers, the type has a range of 2,060 nautical miles (3,820 km). Airways celebrates its history and says goodbye to the Boeing 717 in Europe.

MD-11 Cockpit view of instruments. Compare with V7’s Boeing 717 cockpit below. Photo: Phil Wilco737/Airways – @wilco737
View inside the cockpit of one of Volotea’s Boeing 717. Photo: Giorgio Adamo – @archipilot69

Featured image: Volotea Boeing 717-2CM reg. EC-MGS taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

