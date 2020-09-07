LONDON – Volotea (V7) announced today positive results recorded during the 2020 summer season. The airline ranks first in most of its markets, both in terms of volume and service.

According to the company, it was the first airline by volume of flights and seats for sale in five of its 15 bases: Genoa, Verona, Nantes, Strasbourg, and Asturias.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTF taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Giorgio Adamo – @archipilot69

Report Data for Summer 2020

According to the report, V7 carried more than 1.8 million passengers, operating 13,700 flights during the months of July and August 2020. The load factor was at high levels, with an average of 90.2%. The airline also maintained its operating levels extraordinarily high, with an OTP15 punctuality rate of 89.81%.

The company, with the new “Safe & Clean” standards (verified by Bureau Veritas), has achieved excellent results in terms of customer satisfaction, with a passenger recommendation rate of 88.8% and an NPS – customer satisfaction rate – of 39.1, (20 points more than that recorded in the same period of 2019).

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-NCB taxing to the gate at naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea



Carlos Muñoz, President and Founder of Volotea, said, “We are really proud of these results which we believe are very positive even considering the current scenario. These performances are the result of our winning strategy in such a complex period for the aviation sector.”

The founder said the company’s flexibility and its ability to offer a renewed domestic offer in record time had also been the key factors of its success, allowing the company to maintain levels of operations similar to those of 2019.

Muñoz also said, “…the entire V7 team has worked with again greater commitment to guarantee the best standards of service to our customers, whose satisfaction is the company’s top priority. Having obtained an 88.8% recommendation rate from our customers is the best recognition we could have wished for.”

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

About Volotea

The airline, based in Barcelona, was ​​founded in 2012 with the aim of uniting small and medium-sized European cities. Carlos Muñoz and Lázaro Ros, managing director, and general manager respectively, are the co-founders of V7.

Both men were the ones who made it possible for the first V7 flight to take flight on April 5, 2012. Since then, the airline has carried over 25 million passengers. the airline already operates a total of 346 short-haul routes in over 90 cities in 14 countries.

Volotea currently has 16 operational bases located in France, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Germany. The airline recently inaugurated its base in Naples by relocating two planes and encouraging the hiring of new staff.