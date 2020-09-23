LONDON – Volotea (V7) reached yesterday two million passengers transported at Genoa Airport (GOA) after only eight years of activity. This is an important milestone that, despite the uncertainties related to the current period, testifies to the constant growth of the carrier.

The feat was celebrated at GOA with a special ceremony. Valeria Rebasti, Commercial Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe of Volotea, Paolo Odone, and Piero Righi, respectively President and General Manager at GOA, took part in the event.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Volotea at Genoa Airport

This summer, following the COVID-19 emergency, V7 has reshaped its offer, increasing frequencies in Genoa to some of the most evocative Italian destinations. During the months of July and August, V7 carried over 72,600 passengers locally, making it the leading carrier in terms of volume of flights (570) and seats for sale (over 77,260) at the airport.

During the summer of 2020, V7 connected Genoa with nine domestic destinations (Alghero, Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Naples, Olbia, and Palermo). In addition to all the connections operated during the last summer months, V7 will operate the routes to Spain (Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca) and Greece (Athens, Corfu, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini) and to Pantelleria in 2021.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Valeria Rebasti, V7’s Commercial Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe, said, “We are very excited to celebrate our second million passengers transported to the Cristoforo Colombo. This important milestone is the result of the perfect synergy that has been created over the years. between V7 and GOA.”

“A result which, in light of the recent evolution of the health situation and the difficulties that the international tourism sector is going through, takes on a new meaning and which bodes well for the recovery of the aviation sector.”

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Genoa Airport CEO

Paolo Odone, CEO of GOA, said “V7 has been the main engine of development that has characterized our airport over the last few years, until the start of the pandemic. V7 is also the only carrier based on the “Cristoforo Colombo”, that is, with planes and crews based in Liguria.”

“This has facilitated the increase of routes, to the benefit of the economy and tourism of our region. This is also why we are particularly keen on the partnership with Volotea and greet with great satisfaction the milestone of 2 m passengers transported to and from GOA Airport.”