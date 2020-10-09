LONDON – Volotea (V7) has recently announced the launch of its new commercial offer for the 2020 Christmas holidays.

The carrier aims to strengthen its network in Italy, France, and Spain thanks to the creation of 10 new connections and the increase in frequencies on its already existing routes. Throughout its network, V7 will clock 143 routes, 60 of which are exclusive.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

New European Routes

The company has reshaped its network by focusing heavily on domestic connections, which represent 82% of the seats offered in the colder months. The airline, which has also increased the frequency of its winter routes, has announced 10 new connections, each of which includes two flights per week. The new routes for the Christmas holidays signed by V7 are as follows:

Verona – Barcelona Genoa – Paris Lanzarote – Oviedo Bilbao – Granada Granada – Oviedo Gran Canaria – Oviedo Lille – Nantes Luxembourg – Toulouse Nantes – Perpignan Lille – Perpignan

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

New Routes from Venice and Verona

In Venice, V7 announced greater frequencies to facilitate travel to/from the airport during the Christmas holidays.

At Marco Polo Airport (VCE), V7 offers a total of 12 routes, eight for abroad (Athens, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Luxembourg, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Toulouse) and four within Italy (Bari, Cagliari, Catania, and Palermo).

At Verona airport (VRN), during the Christmas holidays, V7 will offer a total of eight routes, one international (Barcelona – new in 2020) and seven domestic (Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Naples, Olbia, and Palermo).

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTF taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Giorgio Adamo – @archipilot69

Statement from Volotea

Valeria Rebasti, Commercial Country Manager, Italy, and Southeastern Europe at V7, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to share this very positive news. We launch our brand new offering today.”

“As happened last summer, we want to allow our passengers to better plan their travels during the winter months, helping them to reunite with distant families and friends, taking advantage of the next Christmas holidays or a short break.”

Rebasti also said, “We have worked hard to offer the best flight options, increasing our frequencies, creating new connections and keeping the highest standards of health and safety unchanged. We want passengers to feel safe every time they decide to travel with us.”