LONDON – Volotea (V7) expands its presence in Sardinia by establishing a new summer base in Olbia (OLB) from June 4. The company will use an Airbus A319 from that date to have more convenient travel arrangements in these new connections.

Indeed, the company announced two new routes from OLB to Catania (CTA) and Cuneo (CUF) for the summer, taking the total number of destinations served by its aircraft to 19.

Olbia will therefore be added to the carrier’s already operational bases in Italy: Venice, Verona, Palermo, Genoa, Cagliari and Naples.

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-MTM taxing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Volotea’s President and Founder, Carlos Muñoz, stated that Sardinia has been reconfirmed as one of the most significant regions in their expansion strategies, and that they are delighted to announce the opening of their new summer base in OLB.

They will be able to satisfy the travel needs of a lot of more travelers, providing even more convenient flight schedules for a flight experience that is always comfortable, with the opening of the new base, which is added to that of Cagliari (CAG), which was inaugurated a couple of years ago.

“On behalf of V7, I would like to thank all of the local authorities and the management of OLB for accompanying us on this journey of growth: we are extremely pleased with the synergies formed and the partners that we have flanked,” Muñoz continued.

Volotea A319 taxiing at Turin Airport (TRN). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Statement from Olbia Airport

“It’s a very important event for our port,” said Silvio Pippobello, CEO of Geasar S.p.A., “particularly in the most difficult time in the history of air transport and tourism.”

“It is a sign that inspires us to be more positive about the future, and it represents a major growth opportunity not only for the airport, but also for the entire area.”

Pippobello also stated that they have had a long relationship with V7 and have developed a strong understanding of their shared goals and paths.

The cornerstones of this agreement, in which the carrier and the airport work side by side, are vision, dynamism, sustainable route development, and the search for the best service for the passenger.

They claim to be confident that by using the V7 base, they will be able to gradually and concretely increase OLB’s connectivity and explore new markets.

Featured image: Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

