Volotea Open New Route from Venice

LONDON – Volotea (V7) announced the start of a new connection from Venice (VCE) to Menorca (MAH) starting on Saturday, May 29. The route will be operated with two weekly frequencies.

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-MTM taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Passengers Data FY 2020

The company recently announced the results achieved during the past year at VCE: V7 transported over 300,000 passengers in 2020.

Additionally, the load factor of the airline at VCE stood at around 88%, while the rate of punctuality recorded (OTP15) was 91.5%, 12.7 points more than in 2019, according to V7. The company says it is also satisfied with its recommendation level, which ended at a high 89.1%.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MUT on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy and Southeastern Europe at V7 said that they are delighted to launch this new route to MAH which, in addition to offer a new travel opportunity for all their passengers, reconfirm the commitment to support the local economy and the Veneto region.

The company wants to offer to the passengers flights under the banner of maximum safety and flexibility, to facilitate movements during the next few months.

Featured image: Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-MTM taxing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

